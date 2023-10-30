Gesicki was on the field for 15 of a possible 53 snaps on offense in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins, while catching two of his three targets for 11 yards in the contest, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gesicki was out-snapped Sunday by both Hunter Henry (31 snaps, three catches) and Pharaoh Brown (21 snaps, two catches), as the Patriots' time-share at tight end continues. With 19 catches (on 25 targets) for 160 yards and a TD in eight games to date, Gesicki only merits lineup consideration in deeper fantasy formats.