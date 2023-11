Gesicki was on the field for 46 of a possible 69 snaps in Sunday's 10-6 loss to the Colts, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gesicki -- who caught two of his three targets in the contest for 22 yards -- continues to work in a TE time share with Hunter Henry (50 snaps) and Pharaoh Brown (33 snaps), a context that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats. Through his first 10 games with the Patriots, Gesicki is averaging 2.1 catches on three targets for 18.2 yards per game.