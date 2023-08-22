Gesicki (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Gesicki continues to work his way back from a mild shoulder dislocation. The Patriots have remained hopeful about his chances of returning in time for Week 1's matchup against the Eagles, and resuming non-contact reps is a notable step in the right direction. Still, Gesicki doesn't seem likely to suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Titans.