Gesicki (shoulder) returned to practice Tuesday in a non-contact jersey, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gesicki continues to work his way back from a mild shoulder dislocation. The Patriots have remained hopeful about his chances of returning in time for Week 1's matchup against the Eagles, and resuming non-contact reps is a notable step in the right direction. Still, Gesicki doesn't seem likely to suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Titans.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Not playing Saturday night•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Suffered mild shoulder dislocation•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Hurt in practice Monday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Slated to work alongside Henry•
-
Patriots' Mike Gesicki: Inked by New England•
-
Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Likely to depart as free agent•