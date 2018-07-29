Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Absent from practice Sunday
Gillislee missed Sunday's practice session for undisclosed reasons, Kevin Duffy of MassLive.com reports.
It's unclear if Gillislee is suffering from an injury or if he was given the day off for another reason. The team hasn't expressed concern about his availability to this point and the veteran back is expected to return to the field in the coming days.
