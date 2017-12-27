Gillislee (undisclosed) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Per the report, Gillislee's knee was wrapped in ice Sunday, so it looks as though he could be managing that issue. Also absent from practice Wednesday was fellow running back Rex Burkhead. More on Gillislee's official status once the Patriots release their Wednesday practice report.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories