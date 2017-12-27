Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Absent from practice Wednesday
Gillislee (undisclosed) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Per the report, Gillislee's knee was wrapped in ice Sunday, so it looks as though he could be managing that issue. Also absent from practice Wednesday was fellow running back Rex Burkhead. More on Gillislee's official status once the Patriots release their Wednesday practice report.
More News
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Rushes for 28 yards, TD in Week 16•
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Returns to the mix Sunday•
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: In line to return to mix•
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Could reenter backfield mix in Week 16•
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Inactive again•
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Not listed on Week 15 injury report•
