Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Bottled up by Chargers
Gillislee carried 11 times for 34 yards during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.
Gillislee returned to the realm of double-digit touches after receiving just eight a week ago, but he responded with an uninspiring 3.1 yards per carry. He saw Dion Lewis lead the team in totes for the third straight week, though he struggled in his own right. Gillislee found the end zone four times in the season's first two weeks, but he hasn't scored in six games since and has topped 50 rushing yards just once in that span. His could continue to see double-digit carries in Week 10 against the Broncos, but it's difficult to count on him for fantasy production until he resumes seeing heavy red zone usage.
