Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Bottled up by Texans
Gillislee was limited to 31 yards on 12 carries without a target in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.
Houston's stout front successfully bottled up New England's ground game, so Gillislee was a non-factor while quarterback Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes. Gillislee is averaging only 3.2 yards per carry and is yet to catch a pass through three games, but has already scored four rushing touchdowns for the high-powered Patriots offense despite being held out of the end zone here.
