Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Calls himself game-time decision for Super Bowl
Though not listed on the Patriots' injury report after practicing fully Wednesday, Gillislee (knee) calls himself a game-time decision for Super Bowl LII, WEEI.com reports. "As far as health-wise, I am almost there," Gillislee noted Wednesday. "I am not where I want to be. I have battled a couple of injuries this year, but I was able to be healthy this week enough to practice. That has been great."
Given his current level of practice participation, Gillislee is clearly trending in the right direction in terms of his potential availability for Sunday's game against the Eagles. That said, Gillislee is not a lock to suit up for the contest even if he is physically capable of doing so, with Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead also in the Patriots' backfield mix.
