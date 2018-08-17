Gillislee rushed for 22 yards on nine carries during Thursday's 37-20 win over the Eagles.

After barely averaging three yards per carry in extended duty against Washington in the preseason opener, Gillislee managed to find even less consistency against Philadelphia. No team in the league manages running backs like the Patriots, but with James White continuing his role as Swiss Army knife, Jeremy Hill and Brandon Bolden breaking off big runs, and Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead waiting in the wings -- it's unclear what Gillislee brings to the table at this point. He seems like a longshot to make the roster.