Gillislee missed practice Wednesday with a knee issue, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

We'll have to see if Gillislee's absence from practice Wednesday was maintenance-related, or something that could impact his Week 17 status. If Gillislee is available Sunday against the Jets, it's not hard to imagine him remaining involved in the Patriots' ground game behind Dion Lewis, given that Rex Burkhead (knee) looks iffy, at best, for the contest and James White (ankle) is also banged up.