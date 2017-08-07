The Patriots' posted unofficial depth chart lists Gillislee as a third-teamer.

We're taking this with a grain of salt as he's listed behind Brandon Bolden, who's entrenched as a depth back/special-teamer. For our purposes we'll continue to pencil in Gillislee as the team's top fantasy option, given the likelihood that he eventually absorbs the bulk of LeGarrette Blount's previous early-down/goal-line role. That said, Gillislee faces competition from fellow offseason acquisition Rex Burkhead, plus James White and Dion Lewis handle the majority of the team's passing-down work. Regardless of where Gillislee ends up officially slotting, he'll be at the mercy of the Patriots' tendency to divide weekly carries in a game-plan-specific manner.