Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Doesn't top posted depth chart
The Patriots' posted unofficial depth chart lists Gillislee as a third-teamer.
We're taking this with a grain of salt as he's listed behind Brandon Bolden, who's entrenched as a depth back/special-teamer. For our purposes we'll continue to pencil in Gillislee as the team's top fantasy option, given the likelihood that he eventually absorbs the bulk of LeGarrette Blount's previous early-down/goal-line role. That said, Gillislee faces competition from fellow offseason acquisition Rex Burkhead, plus James White and Dion Lewis handle the majority of the team's passing-down work. Regardless of where Gillislee ends up officially slotting, he'll be at the mercy of the Patriots' tendency to divide weekly carries in a game-plan-specific manner.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Gets first goal-line carries at camp•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Key role awaits•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Officially joins Patriots•
-
Bills' Mike Gillislee: Signs offer sheet with Patriots•
-
Bills' Mike Gillislee: Visits with New England•
-
Bills' Mike Gillislee: Tendered by Bills•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now deep sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...
-
Boldin limits Zay Jones' upside
The Bills are signing Anquan Boldin, which helps out Tyrod Taylor but severely limits the upside...
-
How does Cutler impact Miami's wideouts?
In the wake of Ryan Tannehill's injury, Miami's addition of Jay Cutler should help DeVante...
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...