Gillislee (hamstring) didn't travel with the Patriots for joint team practices with the Texans this week, Jeff Howe of The Boston Herald reports.

Gillislee missed the preseason opener and likely will be held out for Saturday's exhibition in Houston. He's been limited or absent from practice for more than a week, while backfield mates Rex Burkhead, James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden all have been healthy. Burkhead represents Gillislee's main competition for the early down work and goal-line carries that LeGarrette Blount handled last season. There's still time for the former Bill to lock down a key role, but all the missed work isn't helping his cause.