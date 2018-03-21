Free agent addition Jeremy Hill figures to challenge Gillislee for the Patriots' power-back role, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

Hill's arrival followed the departure of the team's top rusher last season, Dion Lewis. With versatile Rex Burkhead and pass-catching back James White seemingly locked into roles in the Patriots' attack, Gillislee and Hill figure to jostle for early-down and short-yardage work. It's possible that the player who lags behind in that job battle could be eventually be cut, but either way Gillislee has much to prove before regaining fantasy relevance on the heels of a 2017 campaign in which he was a healthy scratch for much of the second half of the season.