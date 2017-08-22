Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Full participant Tuesday
Gillislee (hamstring) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice after being limited for the past two weeks, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Gillislee's lingering hamstring injury appears to finally be on the mend with the Patriots' first regular season contest approaching in just over two weeks. Although he'll likely be the top candidate to assume the No. 1 spot on the depth chart at running back, fellow backfield weapons James White, Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead figure to vulture not only snaps, but fantasy production as well given the team's variety in offensive scheme on a weekly basis. Optimistically, Gillislee's ability to handle short-yardage situations could result in a majority of the rushing touchdowns among his peers.
