Gillislee took the first two goal-line carries at New England's first practice of training camp in full pads, ESPN.com's Mike Reiss reports.

While a clear favorite to replace LeGarrette Blount as the team's primary early-down runner and goal-line back, Gillislee could face competition from fellow offseason acquisition Rex Burkhead. The latter offers strong blocking and receiving skills, but with James White and Dion Lewis expected to handle most of the passing-down work, Gillislee's lack of experience in that department shouldn't be too much of an issue. Burkhead did also take some goal-line reps at Saturday's practice.