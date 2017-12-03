Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Inactive again
Gillislee is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Injuries or future game plans may call for Gillislee's power running skills to be needed down the road, but for now at least, he's the odd man out, with Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White set to head the Patriots' Week 13 backfield.
