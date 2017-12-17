Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Inactive again
Gillislee is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Gillislee has now been scratched for six straight games. Meanwhile, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White will head the Patriots' Week 15 backfield, with core special-teamer Brandon Bolden in reserve.
