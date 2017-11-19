Gillislee is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Gillislee will be a healthy scratch for the second consecutive week, which sets the stage for Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White to head the Patriots' backfield Sunday. Future game plans may lead to Gillislee's power running skills being needed in subsequent weeks, but for now at least, he's the odd man out.

