Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Inactive due to coach's decision
Gillislee is inactive for Sunday's game in Denver, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Gillislee has taken at least eight carries in every game this season, but his playing time and production have been both suffered in recent weeks, while Dion Lewis has seen a major uptick in workload. The Patriots could still activate Gillislee for more run-friendly matchups later in the season, though it appears he'll play second fiddle to Lewis even if he re-enters the game plan. Gillislee's complete lack of contribution in the passing game has made the New England offense somewhat predictable when he's on the field. Patriots coach Bill Belichick hinted in the offseason that the team moved on from LeGarrette Blount for that very reason.
