Gillislee (illness) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.

With Gillislee inactive for the fifth straight game, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White will head the Patriots' Week 14 backfield. Future game plans may lead to Gillislee's power running skills being needed down the stretch, but he's the odd man out for now.

