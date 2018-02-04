Gillislee (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Eagles.

Gillislee avoided the injury report this week, suggesting the knee injury that's plagued him in the second half of the season was behind him. After calling himself a game-time decision for this game Wednesday, the relative health of the Patriots backfield likely made head coach Bill Belichick's decision an easy one. With Gillislee on the sideline again, the Patriots will rely on Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead to man running back.