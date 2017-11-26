Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Inactive once again
Gillislee is inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
As a result, Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White will head the Patriots' Week 12 backfield, with fellow RB Brandon Bolden also on hand, but in line to work primarily on special teams. Injuries or future game plans may lead to Gillislee's power running skills being needed again, but for now, his lack of utility in the passing game makes him the odd man out among the team's running backs.
