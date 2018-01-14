Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Inactive Saturday
Gillislee (knee) is listed as inactive Saturday versus the Titans.
A regular scratch for most of the second half of the season, Gillislee wasn't deemed healthy enough to provide support out of the backfield in the Pats' postseason opener. Because Rex Burkhead (knee) is also out of the lineup, Dion Lewis and James White (ankle) will take on RB responsibilities.
