Gillislee (knee) is inactive for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars.

Sidelined for a third consecutive game due to a sprained knee, Gillislee will yield the backfield to Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead (knee), any of whom are viable candidates to strike against a Jacksonville defense that allowed 136.2 scrimmage yards per game to running backs during the regular season.

