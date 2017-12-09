Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Late addition to injury report
Gillislee is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins with an illness, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Gillislee was a new addition to the injury report and was unable to practice Saturday. The 27-year-old has been a healthy scratch each of the last four weeks, and currently remains the odd man out in New England backfield regardless of if he is healthy enough to play Monday.
