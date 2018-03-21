Free-agent addition Jeremy Hill is expected to challenge Gillislee for the Patriots' power-back role, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Hill's arrival followed the departure of Dion Lewis, the team's top rusher last season. With versatile Rex Burkhead and pass-catching back James White seemingly locked into roles in the Patriots' backfield attack, Gillislee and Hill are on track to jostle for early-down and short-yardage work. It's possible that the player who lags behind in that job battle could be eventually be cut, but either way Gillislee has much to prove before regaining fantasy relevance on the heels of a 2017 campaign in which he was a healthy scratch for much of the second half of the season.