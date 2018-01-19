Gillislee (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC championship game after practicing in a limited fashion this week.

Gillislee -- who is bouncing back from a sprained knee ligament -- may have progressed enough to be available Sunday, though he isn't a lock to play in such a scenario, with Dion Lewis and James White ahead of him on the depth chart and Rex Burkhead (knee) a candidate to return to the Patriots' backfield mix this weekend.