Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Listed as limited practice participant
Gillislee (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's posted practice estimation.
While Gillislee's knee was not sufficiently recovered to play in the AFC championship game this past Sunday, we suspect that he'll be available for the Super Bowl against the Eagles on Feb. 4. That said, in such a scenario, he's not a lock to be active, and if he is, he'd work behind Dion Lewis, while adding depth to a running back rotation that would also include Rex Burkhead and James White.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Inactive Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Limited at practice, listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Inactive Saturday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Gurley ready for repeat year in 2018
Jamey Eisenberg talked with Todd Gurley at the Pro Bowl about his big season in 2017 and how...
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...