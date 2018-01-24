Gillislee (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's posted practice estimation.

While Gillislee's knee was not sufficiently recovered to play in the AFC championship game this past Sunday, we suspect that he'll be available for the Super Bowl against the Eagles on Feb. 4. That said, in such a scenario, he's not a lock to be active, and if he is, he'd work behind Dion Lewis, while adding depth to a running back rotation that would also include Rex Burkhead and James White.