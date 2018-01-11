Gillislee (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans after returning to practice in a limited fashion Thursday.

Given that this marked Gillislee's first practice since he was injured in Week 16, he's no lock to be made active for Saturday's contest. Moreover, even if Gillislee is available, he could still be deemed a healthy scratch as he was for a six-game stretch, when the team's other running backs were healthy, per the Boston Herald.