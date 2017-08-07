The unofficial depth chart the Patriots issued Monday lists Gillislee as the No. 3 running back.

We're taking this with a grain of salt, as he's listed behind Brandon Bolden, who's entrenched as a depth back and special teams player. By most accounts, Gillislee profiles as the team's top fantasy option out of the backfield, given the likelihood that he eventually absorbs the bulk of LeGarrette Blount's previous early-down/goal-line work. That said, Gillislee faces competition from fellow offseason acquisition Rex Burkhead, while James White and Dion Lewis handle the majority of the team's passing-down work. Regardless of where Gillislee ends up slotting on the depth chart, he'll be at the mercy of the Patriots' tendency to divide weekly carries in a game-plan-specific manner.