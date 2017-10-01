Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Logs 12 carries Sunday
Gillislee carried 12 times for 49 yards in Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Panthers.
After scoring three TDs in Week 1 and one in Week 2, Gillislee has logged back-to-back 12-carry efforts without finding the end zone. He's not much of a factor in the Patriots' passing game, so he'll head into Week 5's contest against the Buccaneers on Thursday as a TD-dependent fantasy lineup option.
