Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Logs eight carries in Week 7
Gillislee carried eight times for 31 yards in Sunday's 23-7 win over the Falcons.
For the second week in a row, Dion Lewis saw more snaps and carries than Gillislee, who has failed score a TD in his last five games, after logging four scores in his first two contests out of the gate. While there figures to be weeks where the game flow leads to the Patriots turning to more of a power running attack, Gillislee is, in any case, part of a backfield committee that also includes Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead. In that context, Gillislee needs to cash in on his goal-line opportunities in order to help those who roll with him in fantasy lineups.
