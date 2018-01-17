Gillislee (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, Gillislee, who last suited up on Dec. 24, is bouncing back from a sprained ligament in his knee. He's not a lock to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars even if he is healthy enough to do so, with Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead (knee) -- health permitting -- also in the team's backfield mix.