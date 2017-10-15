Gillislee rushed 10 times for 44 yards but wasn't targeted in the passing game in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Jets. He also lost a fumble.

Gillislee fumbled just outside the red zone on his fourth carry late in the first quarter and wasn't called upon again until the second half. Dion Lewis was able to convert a one-yard touchdown in the second quarter, giving him two rushing scores since Gillislee last found pay dirt in Week 2. Gillislee also doesn't have a catch this year, so his luster has worn off after a hot start.