Gillislee may be a cap casualty this offseason, Jake Levin of NBC10 Boston reports.

Signed to a two-year, $6.4 million contract last offseason, Gillislee opened 2017 as the Patriots' lead runner and scored four touchdowns the first two weeks, but he averaged only 3.7 yards per carry for the year and mostly served as a healthy scratch after October. The 27-year-old does have a couple things working in his favor, with his front-heavy contract carrying a modest 2018 cap charge of approximately $2.2 million, while teammates Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead are set to become unrestricted free agents. Even if both players head elsewhere and Gillislee is retained, the Patriots likely will find a draft pick or free agent to provide competition for carries. James White is locked in as the pass-catching specialist and is signed through 2020.