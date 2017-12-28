Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Misses another practice
Gillislee (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
The same applies to fellow running back Rex Burkhead (knee), and with James White (ankle) -- who was inactive in Week 16 -- still working in a limited fashion, Friday's final injury report will provide intrigue with regard to the composition of the Patriots' Week 17 backfield. The one thing that appears clear on that front is that Dion Lewis is on track to head the team's ground game Sunday against the Jets, though who will be around to back him up/work in complementary roles this weekend has yet to be solidified.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Rushes for 28 yards, TD in Week 16•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Returns to the mix Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: In line to return to mix•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Could reenter backfield mix in Week 16•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.