Gillislee (knee) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

The same applies to fellow running back Rex Burkhead (knee), and with James White (ankle) -- who was inactive in Week 16 -- still working in a limited fashion, Friday's final injury report will provide intrigue with regard to the composition of the Patriots' Week 17 backfield. The one thing that appears clear on that front is that Dion Lewis is on track to head the team's ground game Sunday against the Jets, though who will be around to back him up/work in complementary roles this weekend has yet to be solidified.