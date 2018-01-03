Gillislee (knee) wasn't present for the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Since Gillislee reportedly isn't even in attendance for the session, it appears unlikely that he'll get in any work behind closed doors Wednesday. With the Patriots having clinched the AFC's No. 1 overall seed and not scheduled to play their first postseason game until Jan. 13, Gillislee still has ample time to recover ahead of that contest. However, with Rex Burkhead (knee) on the mend and seemingly trending toward suiting up in the divisional round, Gillislee is at risk of being made a healthy inactive during the postseason.