Gillislee rushed 12 times for 53 yards in Thursday's 19-14 win over the Buccaneers.

Gillislee averaged a solid 4.3 yards per tote while logging 12 carries for the third straight week. However, he wasn't involved whatsoever in the passing game, extending his catchless streak to five games to open the season. Gillislee is certainly capable of serving as an effective red-zone back -- as his four touchdowns through the first two games attest -- but he can put up lackluster fantasy numbers on weeks when he doesn't get any cracks at the goal line. He'll look to up his production and score for the first time since Week 2 when the Patriots tangle with the Jets in Week 6.