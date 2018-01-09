Patriots' Mike Gillislee: No practice Tuesday
Gillislee (knee) didn't practice Tuesday.
Gillislee's last known activity occurred Week 16, when both Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle) were sidelined. The latter pair returned in a limited capacity Tuesday, setting themselves up to serve as change-of-pace options for starter Dion Lewis in Saturday's divisional-round game against the Titans. If Burkhead and/or White are available, Gillislee likely would be one of the Pats' inactives this weekend.
