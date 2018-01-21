Gillislee (knee) isn't expected to play in Sunday's AFC championship game against the Jaguars, ESPN.com reports.

Per the report, Gillislee's knee has "not sufficiently recovered" at this stage. On the plus side for the Patriots, fellow running back Rex Burkhead (knee) is slated to be available Sunday and is on track to work in a rotation with lead back Dion Lewis and change-of-pace option James White.