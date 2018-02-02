Play

Gillislee (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Super Bowl LII.

Gillislee is thus slated to be available for Sunday's game against the Eagles, though with Dion Lewis, James White and Rex Burkhead also in the Patriots' backfield mix, it's possible that Gillislee could be made inactive for the contest in the event that the team chooses not to suit up four running backs.

