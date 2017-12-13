Gillislee is not listed on the Patriots' Week 15 injury report.

Gillislee -- who was under the weather heading into Monday's loss to the Dolphins -- has been inactive five straight games, as he's the odd man out behind Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead and James White. Gillislee's power running skills may needed by the Patriots down the stretch, but for now, he's clearly off the fantasy lineup radar.

