Gillislee (knee) did not take part in Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

Gillislee found paydirt last week in his first action in nearly two months, but he has not practiced this week due to his injury, so it's looking unlikely he will get a chance to back up that performance. Gillislee's official status for Week 17 will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to an end.