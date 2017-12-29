Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Not practicing Friday
Gillislee (knee) did not take part in Friday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Gillislee found paydirt last week in his first action in nearly two months, but he has not practiced this week due to his injury, so it's looking unlikely he will get a chance to back up that performance. Gillislee's official status for Week 17 will be revealed after Friday's practice comes to an end.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Absent from practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Rushes for 28 yards, TD in Week 16•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Returns to the mix Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: In line to return to mix•
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.