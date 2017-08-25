Gillislee (hamstring) is in uniform for Friday's preseason game against the Lions, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.

Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Rex Burkhead is slated to miss the contest, which affords Gillislee an opportunity to see key backfield reps in the Patriots' preseason dress rehearsal. Assuming he can avoid any injury setbacks, Gillislee will look to solidify his role in the New England offense, which potentially includes him carving out a majority of the team's short-yardage duties, which were handled primarily last year by LeGarrette Blount.