Per ESPN.com, Gillislee, who practiced fully Tuesday, is a candidate to make his preseason debut Friday against the Lions. Following his return to the field, Gillislee revealed that an MRI on his injured hamstring came back clean, adding that he feels 100 percent at this stage. After missing time of late, Gillislee will look to establish his role in the New England offense, which could include him carving out a majority of the team's short-yardage duties, which were dominated last year by LeGarrette Blount. Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Rex Burkhead has missed two straight practices, while James White and Dion Lewis profile as pass-catching aces in the Patriots' backfield. Ultimately, the team's tendency to parse our carries in a game-plan-specific manner figures to lead to a degree of volatile fantasy production from any component of what looks like a deep and versatile backfield. That said, if Gillislee does indeed claim the bulk of the the goal-line opportunities, he'll provide value in TD-heavy formats.