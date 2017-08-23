Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Practicing fully
Gillislee (hamstring), who returned to practice Tuesday, suited up again Wednesday, the Patriots' official site reports.
Per ESPN.com, Gillislee, who practiced fully Tuesday, is a candidate to make his preseason debut Friday against the Lions. Following his return to the field, Gillislee revealed that an MRI on his injured hamstring came back clean, adding that he feels 100 percent at this stage. After missing time of late, Gillislee will look to establish his role in the New England offense, which could include him carving out a majority of the team's short-yardage duties, which were dominated last year by LeGarrette Blount. Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Rex Burkhead has missed two straight practices, while James White and Dion Lewis profile as pass-catching aces in the Patriots' backfield. Ultimately, the team's tendency to parse our carries in a game-plan-specific manner figures to lead to a degree of volatile fantasy production from any component of what looks like a deep and versatile backfield. That said, if Gillislee does indeed claim the bulk of the the goal-line opportunities, he'll provide value in TD-heavy formats.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Full participant Tuesday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Present for practice•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Won't play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Doesn't travel with team•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Remains sidelined•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...