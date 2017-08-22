Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Present for practice
Gillislee (hamstring) was present for the start of practice Tuesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
As Reiss points out, with 16 days left until the Patriots' season opener, the "urgency (is) picking up" for Gillislee, who, when healthy, appears best-equipped to absorb the the greatest share of the team's short-yardage duties dominated last year by LeGarrette Blount. That said, with fellow newcomer Rex Burkhead also in the mix, in addition to pass-catching aces James White and Dion Lewis, the Patriots' tendency to divide weekly carries in a game-plan-specific manner figures to lead to some volatile fantasy production from any member of the team's deep and versatile backfield.
