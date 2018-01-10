Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Remains sidelined at practice
Gillislee (knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Gillislee hasn't practiced since suffering his knee injury in Week 16, with his back-to-back absences Tuesday and Wednesday clouding his availability for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans. In any case, Dion Lewis is in line to head the Patriots backfield this weekend, but who will be available to support him in complementary roles remains up in the air, with Gillislee still hurting and both Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle) working in a limited fashion at practice this week.
