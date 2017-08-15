Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Remains sidelined
Gillislee continues to miss practice due to a hamstring issue, Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports.
Gillislee, who sat out the Patriots' preseason opener, thus looks unlikely to suit up for Saturday's game against the Texans. Once healthy, Gillislee will re-enter the Patriots' backfield mix, where he'll face competition from fellow offseason acquisition Rex Burkhead, as well as pass-catching aces James White and Dion Lewis. It's a deep and versatile positional group, but Gillislee appears best-equipped to absorb the the greatest share of the short-yardage duties dominated last year by LeGarrette Blount.
