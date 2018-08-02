Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Returns to practice
Gillislee (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.
Gillislee, who had missed three practices, sported a red non-contact jersey, but he hopes to be cleared for full contact by Friday. The 27-year-old is currently fighting for a roster spot, while competing against Brandon Bolden, Jeremy Hill and undrafted free agent Ralph Webb behind roster locks Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White.
More News
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Absent from practice Sunday•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Off to slow start•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Will have to compete for roster spot•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Likely to compete with Hill•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Could be released•
-
Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Rushes for 383 yards in regular seaon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...
-
Top fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...