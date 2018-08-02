Gillislee (undisclosed) returned to practice Thursday, the Boston Herald reports.

Gillislee, who had missed three practices, sported a red non-contact jersey, but he hopes to be cleared for full contact by Friday. The 27-year-old is currently fighting for a roster spot, while competing against Brandon Bolden, Jeremy Hill and undrafted free agent Ralph Webb behind roster locks Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead and James White.

