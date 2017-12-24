Patriots' Mike Gillislee: Returns to the mix Sunday
Gillislee is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
With both Rex Burkhead (knee) and James White (ankle) out this week, Gillislee -- who was last active on Oct. 29 -- is in line to work in tandem with Dion Lewis, who has emerged as the Patriots' lead back of late. It was presumably Gillislee's nose for the end zone that prompted the Patriots to sign the running back away from Buffalo, and it's not hard to imagine him seeing some goal-line opportunities in his return to the mix in Week 16, against his former team.
